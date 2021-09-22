UrduPoint.com

French Court Lengthens Jihadist's Sentence On Appeal

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Paris, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2021 ) :A French appeal court on Tuesday increased a jihadist's sentence for his senior role with the Islamic State group in Syria from 30 years to life in prison.

Frenchman Tyler Vilus had already been convicted for his work with the IS group there between 2013 and 2015.

On appeal, the court also ordered that the 31-year-old serve a minimum of 22 years in jail.

He was deemed a "major risk" to re-offend and still denied some of the charges.

Vilus led the "Al-Muhajireen" (the immigrants) brigade, a squadron that tortured and carried out summary executions.

He was deported to France after being arrested at an Istanbul airport with a Swiss passport in July 2015 en route to Europe to carry out an attack.

His mother, dubbed "Mama Jihad" in the French press, travelled three times to Syria in support of her son and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in June 2017 for her "unfailing commitment" to jihad.

Among the charges, Vilus was found guilty of taking part in the public execution of two blindfolded prisoners, which was filmed for a propaganda video.

Vilus stood, head bowed, behind a glass screen to hear the verdict after an eight-day hearing under tight security in central Paris.

