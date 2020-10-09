(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :France's top administrative court on Friday dismissed an appeal by the French rugby league (LNR) against the country's federation over the extended autumn Test window.

France were set to feature in three matches in November, but the period was expanded by the national union (FFR) and World Rugby to six games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Les Bleus host Wales on October 24 before finishing off their Six Nations campaign at home to Ireland a week later and then feature in four games in the newly-created Autumn Nations Cup from November 14-December 5.

The LNR, who run the financially lucrative Top 14 and second division ProD2, insisted the number of games be capped at five and launched their appeal against the extra game at the Conseil d'Etat.

After no grounds for reconciliation were found, the court rejected the appeal.

The FFR said it "welcomes this decision in the interests of French rugby".

"This decision will allow the management of the French men's team to benefit from international players in accordance with the international window of October 19-December 5, as defined by rule 9 of World Rugby."