UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Court Rejects Top 14's Appeal Against Extended International Window

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

French court rejects Top 14's appeal against extended international window

Paris, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :France's top administrative court on Friday dismissed an appeal by the French rugby league (LNR) against the country's federation over the extended autumn Test window.

France were set to feature in three matches in November, but the period was expanded by the national union (FFR) and World Rugby to six games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Les Bleus host Wales on October 24 before finishing off their Six Nations campaign at home to Ireland a week later and then feature in four games in the newly-created Autumn Nations Cup from November 14-December 5.

The LNR, who run the financially lucrative Top 14 and second division ProD2, insisted the number of games be capped at five and launched their appeal against the extra game at the Conseil d'Etat.

After no grounds for reconciliation were found, the court rejected the appeal.

The FFR said it "welcomes this decision in the interests of French rugby".

"This decision will allow the management of the French men's team to benefit from international players in accordance with the international window of October 19-December 5, as defined by rule 9 of World Rugby."

Related Topics

World Wales Ireland October November From Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

2 hours ago

Pak community in Canada urged to invest in Pakista ..

3 minutes ago

Hyderabad Development Authority official suspended ..

3 minutes ago

Under-21 international called off after more virus ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delega ..

3 minutes ago

Certain pre-existing conditions may increase morta ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.