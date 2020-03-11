French court sentences pair who posed as minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A Paris court sentenced two men to seven- and 11-year jail terms Wednesday for their role in a bizarre money-raising scam that involved using a mask to impersonate French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Gilbert Chikli, 54, received the heavier sentence plus a fine of two million Euros ($2.26 million), while Anthony Lasarevitsch, 35, was fined one million euros on top of his jail term.

The Franco-Israeli pair were on trial for organised fraud and usurping a person's identity to extort more than 50 million euros from wealthy political, business and religious figures.