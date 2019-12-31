UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Court To Rule On Chef's 'cheddargate' Row

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:20 AM

French court to rule on chef's 'cheddargate' row

Nanterre, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A Paris court will rule Tuesday on whether the Michelin restaurant guide must hand over its reasons for stripping a French chef of his third star, a move that could prove a watershed moment for the world of fine dining.

Marc Veyrat known as much for his ubiquitous black Savoyard hat as his "botanical" creations from local herbs and produce, has denounced "incompetent" inspectors -- not least because they claimed he used English Cheddar cheese in a souffle.

The showman chef launched the unprecedented lawsuit after his Maison des Bois restaurant in the French Alps lost the third star last January -- just a year after he won it.

It was a shock demotion after Veyrat's remarkable comeback, nine years after he was forced to stop cooking because of a skiing accident, and three years after his restaurant was destroyed in a fire.

At a stormy meeting in March with the guidebook's new director Gwendal Poullennec, named just a few months before the 2019 listings, the chef was told a scallop's texture was "cottony" -- Veyrat says it was in fact a dish of local fish.

"I have a lot of respect for Michelin in France... but they made a mistake in my case, and they need to recognise it," Veyrat told AFP recently.

The chef wants to see Michelin forced to reveal the proof that inspectors ate at his restaurant and the written notes of their tastings.

Veyrat, 69, also wants a symbolic one euro ($1.12) in damages for a depression that followed the verdict.

If the court forces Michelin to hand over its judging notes, it would set a precedent that could be seized by other disgruntled chefs.

"I really don't need them," Veyrat said, saying business is up seven percent over the past year.

"Even between Christmas and New Year's Day, we're fully booked. We've never been this busy," he added.

"At this rate, I wish they'd take away all my stars!" - 'Narcissistic diva' - Michelin's lawyers have denounced the lawsuit as an abuse of the legal system by a "narcissistic diva" and are demanding 30,000 Euros in damages and compensation.

"It's a question of respecting the freedom of criticism and opinion in our country," Michelin's lawyer Richard Malka told AFP last week.

"This freedom cannot disappear just because of the susceptibility of some public figure or another who can legitimately be criticised," he said.

At a November court hearing, Malka argued that Michelin guides are for clients, "and are not owned by chefs." If the judges rule in Veyrat's favour, he said, "which critic -- food, literary, cinema or other -- will still dare to write without seeing his hand tremble?" That claim was rejected by Veyrat's lawyer Emmanuel Ravanas, who said the chef has long since grown accustomed to being judged severely over his pricey creations.

"We're not here to forbid criticism, we want to check that criteria exist and that they have been applied correctly," he told the court.

"You don't have the right to write what ever you want using the excuse of freedom of expression," he said.

The self-taught Veyrat has spent most of his life cooking in his home village of Manigod 1,600 metres (5,200 feet) up the Alps near Annecy.

Just days before the November hearing, Veyrat was named one of the 10 immortals of haute cuisine by the rival French Gault & Millau guide, alongside legends like Alain Ducasse and Guy Savoy.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Fire World Business Christmas Lawyers France Fine Guide Annecy Paris Euro January March November 2019 All From Court Depression

Recent Stories

Sharjah hosts joint Emirati-Japanese workshop on p ..

8 hours ago

Italian Mangia appointed Malta coach

9 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, ch ..

9 hours ago

Steps afoot to provide training to players in Balo ..

9 hours ago

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

9 hours ago

Over 8,000 Pakistani illegal immigrants return hom ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.