French Cup Last-16 Draw
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 09:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Draw for the last 16 of the French Cup, made on Monday: Lyon v Lille Toulouse v Reims Vierzon v Grenoble Auxerre v Rodez Lorient v Lens Paris FC v Annecy Angers v Nantes Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain - Matches to be played on February 8
