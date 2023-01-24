French Cup last-16 draw

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Draw for the last 16 of the French Cup, made on Monday: Lyon v Lille Toulouse v Reims Vierzon v Grenoble Auxerre v Rodez Lorient v Lens Paris FC v Annecy Angers v Nantes Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain - Matches to be played on February 8