French cyber agency reveals suspected Russian hacks

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :France's national cyber security agency said Monday that it had discovered suspected Russian hacking attacks starting in 2017 that affected several French organisations.

"This campaign mostly affected information technology providers, especially web hosting providers," said the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI).

It said the hackers had taken advantage of a vulnerability in software distributed by French group Centreon and the attacks bore "several similarities" to others carried out by Sandworm, a group suspected of links to Russian military intelligence.