UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Data Show 75% Of AstraZeneca Jabs Unused

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:40 AM

French data show 75% of AstraZeneca jabs unused

Paris, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The French government was under pressure on Tuesday to accelerate its vaccination programme after new figures showed that three in four jabs delivered by AstraZeneca had gone unused.

An official in the health ministry told reporters on Tuesday that out of 600,000 doses delivered to health centres since early February, only a quarter of them had been administered.

"There is an issue with uptake... because we can see that around 75 percent of stocks have not been injected," the official told journalists at a briefing, asking not to be named.

On Monday evening, France moved to widen the population eligible for the Anglo-Swedish firm's jab, which up until now has been only offered to medical and care personnel below 65 years old and people in high-risk categories from 50-64.

Previous guidance had prevented the vaccination being offered to anyone aged over 65, but Health Minister Olivier Veran reversed this stance following new data showing the jab's efficacy.

"Now that we have good news about AstraZeneca, we absolutely need to find a place for this vaccine in our vaccination strategy," the health ministry official said.

France's top health authority, HAS, also changed its advice on Tuesday, saying that pharmacy workers should be able to administer all three authorised vaccinations against Covid-19.

It had previously recommended they only have access to the AstraZeneca jab, but not shots by Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna, which require storage in ultra-low freezers.

France's vaccine strategy has been criticised for being slow and overly bureaucratic, with the country lagging far behind trail-blazing neighbour Britain, as well as Germany and Italy, measured by the number of doses administered.

Related Topics

France Germany Italy February Stocks All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

16 minutes ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

46 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

2 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

18 minutes ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

19 minutes ago

ASEAN Urges Myanmar Stakeholders to Refrain From V ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.