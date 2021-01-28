UrduPoint.com
French Defender Malcuit Joins Fiorentina On Loan From Napoli

French defender Malcuit joins Fiorentina on loan from Napoli

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Napoli's French defender Kevin Malcuit has signed for Serie A rivals Fiorentina on loan, both clubs confirmed on Thursday.

The 29-year-old joined Napoli in 2018 from French club Lille, but has been injury prone with an eight-month layoff last season with a ruptured cruciate ligament.

"SSC Napoli officially announce the transfer of Kevin Malcuit to Fiorentina. The French defender moves to the Viola club on loan," Napoli said.

Malcuit, who has also played for Monaco and Saint Etienne, featured just twice in Serie A this season because of knee and calf injuries.

