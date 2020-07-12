French doctors call for stricter rules on masks

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A group of 14 doctors in France called Saturday for stricter rules on the wearing of masks, to ensure there was no resurgence of the coronavirus.

In an open letter published in the daily newspaper Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui, the doctors, from a range of disciplines, noted that people were beginning to neglect the basic social distancing precautions.

"It would be most unfortunate if these effective and accessible methods were not used," they added.

They recommended the compulsory wearing of masks inside public buildings, social distancing as much as possible and the regular washing of hands.

While acknowledging that masks could be uncomfortable to wear, they insisted on their importance.

"Wearing a mask is not only to protect yourself, but also to prevent the spread of the virus; as long as everyone wears it!" they wrote.

Their message echoed Friday's appeal by Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran, as the first wave of holidaymakers got ready to set off this weekend.

They called on people to stay vigilant and to keep wearing masks to avoid a second wave of the coronavirus.

France's health authority noted Friday that the level of infections had begun to pick up again even if, for the moment, the numbers remained low.