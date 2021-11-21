French duo Mahut and Herbert claim ATP Finals doubles title

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won the ATP Finals doubles title for the second time Sunday after beating Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (7/0).

The French pair, five-time Grand Slam winners including of the most recent French Open, comfortably saw off US Open champions Ram and Salisbury to add to their 2019 triumph at the season-ending tournament.

They claimed victory in their third final in four years at the event, which is contested by the eight highest-ranked doubles pairing at the end of the campaign.