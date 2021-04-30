UrduPoint.com
French Economy Returns To Growth In First Quarter

Fri 30th April 2021

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The French economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter, official data showed on Friday, expanding slightly after the coronavirus outbreak plunged countries across Europe into their deepest recessions since World War II.

The economy grew by 0.4 percent in the first three months of the year, according to data compiled by France's national statistics institute.

