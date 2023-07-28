Open Menu

French Economy Surprises With 0.5pc Growth In Second Quarter

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 11:40 AM

French economy surprises with 0.5pc growth in second quarter

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The French economy saw a surprisingly robust performance in the second quarter of this year, growing by 0.5 percent from the first quarter, the statistics office announced on Friday.

The figure was well above the INSEE statistics office's own forecast of 0.1 percent growth for April to June and the expectations of analysts.

The strong performance came despite a fall in household consumption in the period as shoppers struggled with in inflation but was boosted by exports, the manufacturing industry and energy production.

The robust growth is set to be highlighted by the government of President Emmanuel Macron at a time of multiple domestic political challenges and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire described the performance as "remarkable".

"For the first time, French growth is driven much more by exports," he told RTL. "It starts a virtuous circle where it is production that is financing our social model and redistribution."The French economy grew 2.5 percent in 2022, keeping up with or even surpassing its European partners.

mpa-sjw/lth

Related Topics

Exports Circle April June From Government Industry

Recent Stories

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

8 minutes ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

4 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

11 hours ago
UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

11 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

12 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

12 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

12 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

12 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous