UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Economy To Shrink 11% This Year: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:20 AM

French economy to shrink 11% this year: minister

Paris, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The French economy is expected to shrink 11 percent this year, a "brutal" shock and worse than previous estimates for an eight percent contraction, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.

"The shock (from the coronavirus) is very brutal," Le Maire said on RTL, adding: "I am absolutely certain that we are going to bounce back in 2021."

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abolition of PLWD job quota inexcusable

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 621 deaths after 76, 398 cases ..

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 2, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE smart plans paid off during coron ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.