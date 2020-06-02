French economy to shrink 11% this year: minister

Paris, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The French economy is expected to shrink 11 percent this year, a "brutal" shock and worse than previous estimates for an eight percent contraction, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.

"The shock (from the coronavirus) is very brutal," Le Maire said on RTL, adding: "I am absolutely certain that we are going to bounce back in 2021."