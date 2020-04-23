UrduPoint.com
French Economy 'under Anesthesia' As Virus Lockdown Takes Toll

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:30 PM

French economy 'under anesthesia' as virus lockdown takes toll

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :France's coronavirus lockdown has eroded economic activity to a bare minimum, the national statistics office said Thursday, as officials weigh the risks of trying to reopen businesses even as infections remain high.

"Like a person placed under anaesthesia, the French economy can now ensure only its vital functions," INSEE said, estimating that activity in the private sector, which makes up around three-fourths of total GDP, had plunged 41 percent overall.

Some industries, like construction, restaurants and tourism, have effectively been at a standstill since the business closures and stay-at-home orders were announced in mid-March.

Separately, the HIS Markit survey of private-sector activity hit a historic low in April after already setting one in March, dropping to just 11.2 from 28.9 a month earlier.

Any number under 50 indicates a contraction in business activity.

Like their counterparts across Europe, French blue-chip companies have reported steepearnings declines and warned that thousands of jobs could be at risk without help, even if lockdownrestrictions are eased soon.

