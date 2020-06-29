UrduPoint.com
French Ex-PM Fillon Faces Verdict In Fraud Trial

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

French ex-PM Fillon faces verdict in fraud trial

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A French court is scheduled to give its verdict Monday in the trial of former premier Francois Fillon on charges of setting up a fake job for his wife, although the ruling could be delayed by a controversy over alleged pressure on prosecutors.

Fillion is accused of creating a post that paid his wife over one million Euros in public funds, a scandal that torpedoed his 2017 presidential bid.

It is one of a number of fraud cases against senior politicians opened in recent months and seen by some as a test of whether the French elite can be held accountable.

But there is some doubt over whether the Paris court will deliver its ruling after a controversy erupted over alleged pressure on prosecutors.

The former head of the Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF), Eliane Houlette, told lawmakers on June 10 she had met with "pressure" to bring charges quickly against Fillon.

Fillon's lawyers have demanded the trial start from scratch, and President Emmanuel Macron -- whose path to the Elysee Palace was cleared by Fillon's downfall -- has asked for an investigation.

The court will rule on Fillon's request at Monday's hearing. If accepted, a verdict may be delayed by months, but if the request is rejected it should come during the day.

