UrduPoint.com

French Ex-premier Fillon Battles New Fake Job Inquiry

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:00 PM

French ex-premier Fillon battles new fake job inquiry

Paris, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Francois Fillon, the former French prime minister whose career was cut short by a fake job scandal involving his wife, is also under investigation for using public funds to pay his speechwriter to help write a book, a source close to the inquiry said on Friday.

Anti-fraud prosecutors suspect that the writer, Mael Renouard, who was hired as Fillon's parliamentary assistant from 2013 to 2015, was in fact working on Fillon's book setting out his campaign manifesto for his 2017 run at the presidency.

The inquiry comes as the former right-wing heavyweight is facing a two-year prison sentence handed down last year over a fake parliamentary aide job for his Welsh-born wife Penelope.

Investigators found that she was paid over one million Euros ($1.2 million) in public funds earmarked for parliamentary assistants, despite scant proof of any actual work or even her presence at the National Assembly in Paris.

The revelations torpedoed Fillon's chances at seizing the presidency and cleared the way for centrist Emmanuel Macron to claim a sweeping victory from which both Fillon's Republicans as well as the Socialists are still struggling to recover.

According to RTL radio, which first reported the new allegations, Renouard was paid 38,000 euros in public money, a sum that aroused the suspicions of France's OCLCIFF anti-corruption agency.

Fillon was questioned over the payments by the national anti-fraud prosecutors' office (PNF) earlier this year, the source said.

"This inquiry is purely an artificial creation by the PNF that persists in keeping baseless cases open, and conveniently leaks them a few weeks before his coming appeal trial," Fillon's lawyer Antonin Levy told AFP.

The appeal trial is set for November.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Scandal France Wife Job Paris Money November 2017 2015 From Million

Recent Stories

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

56 minutes ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

53 minutes ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

53 minutes ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

53 minutes ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.