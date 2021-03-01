UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Ex-president Sarkozy Convicted For Corruption

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:50 PM

French ex-president Sarkozy convicted for corruption

Paris, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption on Monday and handed a three-year prison sentence after a court in Paris convicted him for trying to illegally influence a judge during his time in office.

The sentence includes two years suspended, which means it is unlikely Sarkozy will physically go to prison.

He is almost certain to appeal and remains free, with no arrest warrant issued.

The verdict is the latest twist in the tumultuous political career of the 66-year-old who ruled France from 2007 to 2012 and remains a favourite for many on the right.

Related Topics

Corruption France Paris From Court

Recent Stories

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

23 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city ..

41 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

56 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.