UrduPoint.com

French Far-right Conspiracy Theorist In Custody: Informed Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:00 AM

French far-right conspiracy theorist in custody: informed source

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Remi Daillet, a French far-right conspiracy theorist, is being held in custody for planning violence and attacks against the state, a source close to the case told AFP on Thursday.

Daillet and his secretary-- identified as Ginette M. -- were placed in custody on Tuesday "for planning attacks against the state and other violent action," including an attack on a Masonic lodge in eastern France, the source said.

Daillet is alleged to having helped organise the abduction of an eight-year-old girl in eastern France at her mother's request.

Mia Montemaggi was found safe with her mother in a squat in a disused factory in Switzerland, five days after she was taken from her grandmother's home in the eastern Vosges region by three men posing as child protection officers.

Daillet had called for a ban on face masks which he claimed were "scientifically useless" in videos and for 5G networks to be destroyed.

Related Topics

Attack France Switzerland 5G From

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

1 hour ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

1 hour ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

1 hour ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

1 hour ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

4 hours ago
 Turkey placed under money laundering watch

Turkey placed under money laundering watch

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.