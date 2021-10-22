French far-right conspiracy theorist in custody: informed source

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Remi Daillet, a French far-right conspiracy theorist, is being held in custody for planning violence and attacks against the state, a source close to the case told AFP on Thursday.

Daillet and his secretary-- identified as Ginette M. -- were placed in custody on Tuesday "for planning attacks against the state and other violent action," including an attack on a Masonic lodge in eastern France, the source said.

Daillet is alleged to having helped organise the abduction of an eight-year-old girl in eastern France at her mother's request.

Mia Montemaggi was found safe with her mother in a squat in a disused factory in Switzerland, five days after she was taken from her grandmother's home in the eastern Vosges region by three men posing as child protection officers.

Daillet had called for a ban on face masks which he claimed were "scientifically useless" in videos and for 5G networks to be destroyed.