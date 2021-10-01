UrduPoint.com

French Federation Chief 'not Opposed' To Biennial World Cup Project

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:00 PM

French federation chief 'not opposed' to biennial World Cup project

Paris, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet says he is "not opposed" to the highly controversial idea of staging a World Cup every two years, after FIFA held an online summit to discuss the project.

"It would be a mistake not to look into this," the veteran Le Graet, 79, told Friday's edition of sports daily L'Equipe, a day after world football's governing body held the summit with its 211 member federations in an attempt to rally support.

Le Graet said he was "very favourable" to the idea of staging biennial World Cups for women "as long as they are played in winter and not in summer when it would be too close to the men's".

He was more reserved about having more regular men's World Cups but admitted: "Personally, I am not opposed to the idea, but I wouldn't give carte blanche to it either.

"I need to know if this project will enrich or impoverish the French Federation, of which I am the president."Le Graet pointed out that UEFA's decision to create a new biennial tournament, the Nations League, held in between European Championships and World Cups, was problematic as it made it harder for national teams on other continents to have the opportunity to play European sides in friendlies.

In contrast, France coach Didier Deschamps -- who led Les Bleus to World Cup glory in Russia in 2018 -- on Thursday said that playing the World Cup more regularly threatened "to banalise" it. He added that the current format of a tournament every four years was "fine as it is".

Related Topics

Football World Sports Russia Threatened France Fine FIFA Women 2018 Coach

Recent Stories

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

27 minutes ago
 US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind ..

US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Contaminatio ..

28 minutes ago
 COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools excee ..

COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools exceed 1,400

28 minutes ago
 Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered mo ..

Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered money

28 minutes ago
 Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will ..

Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will Not Affect Results - Finance ..

28 minutes ago
 Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK ..

Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK PM

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.