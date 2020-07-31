UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Fine EDF Over Hinkley Point 'false Info'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:20 AM

French fine EDF over Hinkley Point 'false info'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :French financial authorities handed down a 5.5 million euro ($5.9 million) fine Thursday to electricity group EDF for providing false information on its Hinkley Point nuclear project in Britain.

In a statement, the AMF finance authority said it would also fine former CEO Henri Proglio 50,000 Euros.

Regulators accused EDF -- in which the French government owns a majority 83.7 percent stake -- of a lack of transparency over cost overruns on its plans to build the United Kingdom's first nuclear reactors in more than 20 years.

The French government last year blasted "unacceptable" delays and cost overruns on the controversial project and announced an independent audit.

Electricite de France (EDF) last year estimated costs for the plant at £21.

5-22.5 billion ($26.8-28.1 billion), a rise of £1.9-2.9 billion over previous estimates.

A similar EPR (European Pressurised Water Reactor) third generation nuclear power plant project in Olkiluoto in Finland is a decade behind the initial schedule, as is the Flamanville project in western France.

EDF is part of a French-Chinese consortium awarded the two-reactor Hinkley Point project in 2016 despite criticism from green groups and cost warnings from experts.

It is supposed to provide seven percent of Britain's total power needs, according to the government. It is scheduled to start producing electricity in 2025 with a projected operational lifetime of 60 years.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Nuclear France Fine United Kingdom Finland Euro 2016 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

26 minutes ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

41 minutes ago

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

Mounting virus woes and historic US data shock hit ..

21 minutes ago

Murad hails legislation in national interest, term ..

21 minutes ago

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.