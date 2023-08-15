Open Menu

French Fire Near Spanish Border Contained But Dangerous: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

French fire near Spanish border contained but dangerous: officials

Argel�ssurMer, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A wildfire in France that triggered the evacuation of more than 3,000 people from holiday campsites near the Spanish border has been contained but remains dangerous, regional authorities said on Tuesday.

About 450 firefighters backed up by surveillance aircraft were still battling the flames south of the city of Perpignan, they said.

"The fire has been contained," senior regional official Rodrigue Furcy told local radio, but the worst affected area was "under close surveillance and firefighters were still battling the blaze".

With the exception of "350 to 400" people, the holidaymakers had been able to return to their campsites on Tuesday, Furcy said.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon and swept through 500 hectares near the villages of Saint-Andre, Sorede and the seaside resort of Argeles.

The flames had spread rapidly due to "extremely hot weather, drought and strong winds".

Seventeen firefighters had sustained light injuries and one was admitted to hospital after a fall "but the good news is that there have been no fatalities", Furcy continued.

Thirty houses had been damaged, along with a warehouse and a campsite.

Several roads were closed and the train service from Perpignan to the Spanish border was suspended for several hours.

Bordering on Spain, the Pyrenees-Orientales region has been affected worse than any other French region by a devastating drought.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Drought France Perpignan Spain Border From

Recent Stories

Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market ..

Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market surge

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

26 minutes ago
 DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container han ..

DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container handling capacity by end of 2023

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

27 minutes ago
 SBP governor attributes inflation to global econom ..

SBP governor attributes inflation to global economic challenges

59 minutes ago
Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores inju ..

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

1 hour ago
 Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as ..

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

2 hours ago
 Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

3 hours ago
 RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RA ..

RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RAWAD-funded projects

3 hours ago
 President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, f ..

President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, foreign nationals

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous