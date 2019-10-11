French FM calls for urgent meeting of international anti-IS coalition

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday called for an emergency meeting of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State(IS) the day after Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria.

"The international coalition should meet because we are in a new situation and because the fight against Daesh (the Arabic name for IS) risks reigniting as Daesh was waiting for this opportunity," Le Drian said on the France 2 television channel.

Syria's Kurds said earlier Thursday that Turkish bombardment had hit a prison they use to house captured Islamic State group fighters, despite Ankara's pledge to do nothing to undermine the campaign against the IS.