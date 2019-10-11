UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French FM Calls For Urgent Meeting Of International Anti-IS Coalition

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

French FM calls for urgent meeting of international anti-IS coalition

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday called for an emergency meeting of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State(IS) the day after Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria.

"The international coalition should meet because we are in a new situation and because the fight against Daesh (the Arabic name for IS) risks reigniting as Daesh was waiting for this opportunity," Le Drian said on the France 2 television channel.

Syria's Kurds said earlier Thursday that Turkish bombardment had hit a prison they use to house captured Islamic State group fighters, despite Ankara's pledge to do nothing to undermine the campaign against the IS.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey France Ankara TV Arab

Recent Stories

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

1 hour ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

2 hours ago

Norway Stops Supplying Military Goods to Turkey Du ..

1 hour ago

Egypt's Sisi Denounces Turkish Offensive in Northe ..

1 hour ago

OAS Calls for Investigation Into Cases of Use of F ..

1 hour ago

Turkish Troops to Move 19 Miles Deep Into Syria - ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.