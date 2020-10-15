UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Football Body Investigates Internal Tensions

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

French football body investigates internal tensions

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The French Football Federation (FFF) has commissioned an external report into repeated complaints from staff about alleged bullying and harassment in its senior administrative management.

The FFF told AFP on Wednesday that the investigation was commissioned by federation president Noel Le Graet and launched at the end of September.

This confirmed a New York Times report earlier on Wednesday that talked of a "toxic corporate culture".

Le Graet responded to questions from the New York Times with an email that said "there is no 'civil war' in the FFF".

The New York Times said Le Graet had been concerned for a while about "dysfunction and tense working relationships within the leadership team." The newspaper listed persistent complaints of bullying, tensions and sexist behaviour within the FFF management.

The management style of director general Florence Hardouin, a former fencer, has been a particular target of internal criticism. Le Graet told the AFP that she had his support.

The New York Times also named a financial director accused of harassment and attempted sexual assault by a female employee. It said he was warned about his behaviour after an internal inquiry.

The FFF told AFP that the police investigated but decided against charges.

The audit is being conducted by a French company, Plein Sens, that specialises in "nurturing cohesion" and preventing "psycho-social risks and social breakdowns" in organisations.

It has interviewed 20 or so FFF senior staff to discuss the "dysfunctions" and try to find a solution, the FFF told AFP, without specifying when the results would be known.

Related Topics

Football Police Company Florence New York Turkish Lira September From Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

2 hours ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

3 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

3 hours ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.