French Football Chief 'doesn't Think' Deschamps' Job Under Threat

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

French football chief 'doesn't think' Deschamps' job under threat

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :French football federation president Noel Le Graet said Tuesday he "doesn't think" that France's early exit from Euro 2020 will affect Didier Deschamps' future, but that he would talk with the coach.

Le Graet was asked at the general assembly of the French Olympic committee if France's shock last-16 loss on penalties to Switzerland would put Deschamps' job under threat.

"No, I don't think so," he said. "We mustn't muddle things. We'll need to talk." Deschamps' contract runs until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where France will defend their title.

"I have a lot of affection for him," Le Graet added. "I know the difficulties of football. It comes down to so few things." France's bid to add the European crown to their 2018 World Cup triumph was ended after a dramatic 3-3 draw on Monday in which the Swiss fought back from 3-1 down with less than 10 minutes remaining.

"At 3-1 I thought it was won," said Le Graet. "I'm obviously very disappointed.

"Not to reach the quarters is a disappointment. That said, it's the vagaries of football, everyone will tell you that."

