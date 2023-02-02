French Foreign minister arrives in Riyadh on official visit

Riyadh, , Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna arrived here late Wednesday on an official visit to the Kingdom.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, she was received by the Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Al-Khuraiji who welcomed the French Minister.

Colonna's visit aims at discussing ways to enhance the distinguished cooperation between the Kingdom and France.