UrduPoint.com

French Foreign Minister To Visit Kyiv Monday: Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 11:40 AM

French foreign minister to visit Kyiv Monday: statement

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will visit Kyiv on Monday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The minister wants to show France's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its full determination to reinforce its support...

from a humanitarian and financial point of view, as well as in terms of supplying defence equipment," it said.

Colonna will be the highest-ranking French official to visit Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

In addition to the capital, Colonna will also visit the town of Bucha, where Russian troops have been accused of committing war crimes against the civilian population.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Visit February From

Recent Stories

Overseas Pakistani cricketers shine in European Cr ..

Overseas Pakistani cricketers shine in European Cricket Series

2 minutes ago
 Neither Zardari and Imran denied audio-leak: Sindh ..

Neither Zardari and Imran denied audio-leak: Sindh CM

7 minutes ago
 Latest vivo X80 Scores the Highest Marks by Pakist ..

Latest vivo X80 Scores the Highest Marks by Pakistan's Top Technology KOLs

12 minutes ago
 Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in ..

Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in July

1 hour ago
 Pak, India two-day talks on water issues to begin ..

Pak, India two-day talks on water issues to begin today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.