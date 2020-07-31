UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Forest Fire Consumes Home, Forces Evacuations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 08:50 AM

French forest fire consumes home, forces evacuations

Anglet, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A wildfire fanned by soaring temperatures tore through a pine forest in southwestern France on Thursday, burning down at least one house and forcing dozens to flee their homes.

"At the end of my street the flames were approaching the homes and they were very strong -- we all jumped in our cars," a resident of the coastal Anglet municipality near tourism hotspot Biarritz told AFP.

Around 100 firefighters and two water bombers tried to beat back the fire, which consumed one home and around 40 hectares (100 acres) of the Chiberta forest by 10:30pm, the local prefecture said.

"We evacuated all the residences on both sides of the fire," Angelet mayor Claude Olive told AFP.

A young woman evacuated from her boyfriend's apartment said everything was fine at 8 pm.

"Then at 8.30 pm we were told 'Everyone come out! The tide has turned'," she recalled in tears.

"I had the flames 10 metres (33 feet) away!" said a resident who lives on the edge of the forest, adding that "usually there is never stong wind here".

Strong winds and thunderstorms were forecast for overnight.

The southwest of France experienced particularly hot weather on Thursday, with the nearby town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz setting its new temperature record of 41.9 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit).

Related Topics

Weather Fire Water France Fine Young Biarritz Women All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

8 hours ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

8 hours ago

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

9 hours ago

Mounting virus woes and historic US data shock hit ..

8 hours ago

Murad hails legislation in national interest, term ..

8 hours ago

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.