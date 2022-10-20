UrduPoint.com

French-German Govt Talks Delayed As Discord Builds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

French-German govt talks delayed as discord builds

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Germany and France on Wednesday postponed a meeting planned for next week between their governments as Berlin said that "more time" was necessary to find common ground on a slew of issues.

The delay to January of the regular meeting hosted alternately by either cabinet exposed a growing rift between the two EU powers, and comes as Europe struggles to cope with an energy and cost-of-living crisis unleashed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit would not be drawn on the topics that the governments were unable to agree on.

But he acknowledged that "there are a number of different issues that we are dealing with at the moment... on which we have not yet reached a unified position." Both sides therefore decided it was "sensible" to postpone the talks originally to be hosted by France to January.

Scholz will nevertheless hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of an EU summit starting Thursday, Hebestreit said, adding that the pair may also meet next Wednesday in Paris.

At a press conference after talks with his German counterpart, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire blamed the postponement on "difficulties on the agenda of some ministers". It has "nothing to do with any kind of political difficulties," he said.

But the Elysee admitted that it went beyond a scheduling issue.

"We decided together that we need a bit more time to arrive at ambitious things which are up to current challenges," said the French presidency.

France and Germany have often tried to present a united front in myriad crises, with the countries' two leaders coordinating their positions ahead of key summits.

But over the last weeks, criticisms have spilled out into the open on issues ranging from energy to defence.

"There have always been times of disagreements, but here, it's more serious," said Jacques-Pierre Gougeon of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe France German Germany Paris Berlin January May From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results

Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results

48 minutes ago
 US, Ukraine Ink Deal to Create Joint Infrastructur ..

US, Ukraine Ink Deal to Create Joint Infrastructure Task Force Focused on War-Ti ..

49 minutes ago
 Tory Committee's Vice Chair Asks for No-Confidence ..

Tory Committee's Vice Chair Asks for No-Confidence Vote in Truss - Reports

49 minutes ago
 Snowfall following rain drops mercury in Swat

Snowfall following rain drops mercury in Swat

49 minutes ago
 Biden Says SPR Release Not Politically Motivated, ..

Biden Says SPR Release Not Politically Motivated, It's Decision to Ensure Domest ..

49 minutes ago
 US on Track to Destroying Chemical Weapons Stockpi ..

US on Track to Destroying Chemical Weapons Stockpile by September 30, 2023 - Dip ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.