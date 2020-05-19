UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Government Ordered To Lift Ban On Religious Meetings

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

French government ordered to lift ban on religious meetings

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :France's highest administrative court ruled Monday that the government must lift a blanket ban on meetings at places of worship imposed as part of measures to combat the coronavirus.

After receiving complaints from several individuals and associations, the Council of State said that such a ban on freedom of worship caused "a damage that is serious and manifestly illegal".

It told the government to lift the ban within the next eight days.

The latest government decree on measures to combat the coronavirus -- even after the lockdown in France was eased from May 11 -- bans all gatherings in places of worship except funerals which are limited to 20 people.

But the Council of State ruled this ban was "disproportionate in nature."It remains to be seen what move the government will take to respect the decision while retaining a safe environment in churches, mosques and other places of worship.

Bruno Retailleau, who leads the right-wing Republicans in the upper house Senate, wrote on Twitter that the ruling was "good news for the freedom of religion" which is a fundamental right".

Related Topics

Senate Twitter France May All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

24 minutes ago

German Chancellor Merkel Calls for Sustainable Fun ..

6 minutes ago

FBI Unlocked iPhones of Pensacola Shooter, Found P ..

6 minutes ago

Asif Ikram posted as DG Karachi Development Author ..

6 minutes ago

20 new COVID-19 cases emerged in AJK

6 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Sindh orders for completing wheat ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.