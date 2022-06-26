French government supports enshrining abortion in constitution

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Politicians representing a parliamentary majority on Saturday voiced support for a bill enshrining abortion rights in France's constitution, after the US Supreme Court revoked the nationwide legal protection for American women to terminate pregnancies.

The landmark ruling by the conservative-majority court on Friday overturned almost five decades of constitutional protections for abortion in the United States, allowing individual states to regulate the procedure.

The American religious right had never accepted the previous 1973 "Roe v. Wade" ruling that guaranteed US abortion rights and several conservative states immediately announced they would ban abortion.