PARIS, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :French economy is expected to grow by 5 percent in 2021, lower than the previously forecast 6 percent, due to the new national lock-down starting this weekend to curb the third wave of novel corona-virus epidemic, Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and the Recovery, said on Sunday.

"Closing schools and 150,000 businesses is essential to curb the circulation of the virus. But these measures will have an impact on the French economy. We are therefore going to revise our growth from 6 percent to 5 percent for 2021," the minister told the French weekly paper Le Journal du Dimanche (The Paper of Sunday).

Since the beginning of March, the daily number of infections in France has been an average of 30,000 due to the spread of the more infectious virus variant first detected in Britain. As COVID-19 patients gradually fill up intensive care beds in hospital and the accumulative death toll nears 100,000, President Emmanuel Macron ordered on Wednesday evening a third national lock-down. Macron expected to see France starting to return to normal in May.

"Everything will depend on the health situation, but in any case we anticipate (that) and we will be ready," Le Maire noted.

The minister urged the European Union to accelerate the implementation of its recovery plan. "France was to receive 5 billion (euros) in July. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that we will receive this amount on that date," he said.

"In 2020, Europe was able to free itself from its shackles to jointly raise debt, quickly adopt a recovery plan with coordinated economic responses. Let us not let red tape, old dogmatic reflexes and political reluctance in certain Member States take over. Let's go quickly. Let us implement our 750-billion-euro recovery plan without delay," Le Maire added.

For the third lock-down which will last at least one month, Le Maire said the total cost of government aid to businesses under restriction in April would reach 11 billion euros.

Macron's promise of "whatever the cost" to help companies and workers during the lock-down will be kept as long as the health crisis lasts, he noted.

Under the government aid program, businesses closed during lock-down are entitled to the solidarity fund, which provides a monthly aid of up to 10,000 Euros or 20 percent of turnover.

"All the aid to companies discharged in 2020 amounted to 47 billion euros. Until now, the Ministry of Economy forecast a bill of 32 billion for the whole of 2021. This figure will therefore have to be reviewed (after the April lock-down)," said French daily Les Echos in its analysis.

In 2020, the French economy shrank by 8.3 percent, the worst recession since World War II, as the pandemic took a heavy toll on economic activities. (1 euro = 1.18 U.S. Dollars)