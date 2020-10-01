UrduPoint.com
French Govt Warns Paris May Go On Maximum Virus Alert From Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:30 PM

French govt warns Paris may go on maximum virus alert from Monday

Paris, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :French authorities may place Paris on maximum virus alert as soon as Monday, potentially requiring all bars to close as the number of Covid-19 cases surges, Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday.

The capital and its closest suburbs, comprising nearly seven million people, have already breached the maximum alert thresholds, Veran told a press conference.

"We need a few days to confirm the trends, but if they are confirmed we'll have no choice but to put it on maximum alert, from Monday," he said, adding that could require "a total closure of bars."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

