French Guianese Team Travel 7,000km To Lose 14-0

Sun 28th November 2021

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Cayenne travelled over 7,000 kilometres from the capital of French Guiana for their French Cup eighth-round tie against Paris FC on Saturday, but lost 14-0.

The visitors were only trailing 1-0 when they were reduced to 10 men in the 43rd minute before collapsing in the second half, conceding 12 goals after the break.

Cayenne will make the return trip across the Atlantic Ocean after seeing their cup run end in remarkable fashion.

Moustapha Name, Lamine Diaby Fadiga and Morgan Guilavogui, the brother of former France midfielder Josuha, all scored hat-tricks for second-tier side Paris FC.

Elsewhere, though, Saint-Denis made the most of their trek from the island of Reunion, beating Canet Rousillon on penalties to reach the last 64, where the 20 Ligue 1 teams enter the draw.

