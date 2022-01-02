UrduPoint.com

French Handballer Suffers New Year Knife Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Paris, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :French international handball player Elohim Prandi was a victim of a knife attack during New Year celebrations, his club Paris Saint-Germain said on Saturday.

"The player is currently in hospital and his condition is not worrying," PSG said.

"Paris Police has started an investigation.

"The club express their indignation at this attack and show all their support to Elohim Prandi as well as those close to him during this challenge," they added.

Prandi, 23, was named in France's squad for this month's European championship which starts on January 13.

