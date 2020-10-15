UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Health Minister's Home Searched In Covid Probe: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

French health minister's home searched in Covid probe: ministry

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :French police searched the home of Health Minister Olivier Veran on Thursday as part of an inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, his office said.

Veran is one of several current or former ministers being probed over their response to the pandemic following complaints by victims of Covid-19 that they were slow to act to check its spread.

Veran's office was also searched as part of the investigation by a court that hears cases of alleged wrongdoing by ministers in the course of their duties.

Officers also searched the home of the director of the national health agency, Jerome Salomon.

Prime Minister Jean Castex is also under investigation over the pandemic, as is his predecessor Edouard Philippe and Veran's predecessor in the health ministry, Agnes Buzyn.

Critics accuse the government of being too slow to roll out large-scale Covid-19 testing and playing down the importance of wearing masks at the outset of the pandemic, when face coverings were in short supply and being reserved for health workers.

Related Topics

Police Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Reaffirms its Solidarity with the Republic of ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei joins hands with HEC to start roadshows for ..

8 minutes ago

PM directs to make issuance of NOCs for constructi ..

9 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja advises Misbahul Haq to give up his old ..

11 minutes ago

Six security personnel killed in terrorists’ att ..

38 minutes ago

Surge in virus cases in Europe of 'great concern': ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.