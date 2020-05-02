UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Health Staff Up In Arms Over Newly Found Mask Supplies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:00 AM

French health staff up in arms over newly found mask supplies

Paris, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :As France went into lockdown from mid-March, protective facemasks were hard to come by, especially for beleaguered medical staff needing basic protective equipment to look after thousands of patients stricken by the coronavirus.

Now it seems the government has finally resolved the supply problems, with French supermarkets and pharmacies set to distribute masks running into the millions from next Monday.

Secretary of state for the economy, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, said Friday that large supermarkets would have some 10 million masks on sale for the general public from next week and had "secured orders" for a continued supply.

France will from May 11 roll back some lockdown restrictions -- but, for example, those using public transport and teachers will be obliged to wear masks from that date.

Yet with hospital workers having spent weeks chasing after sufficient personal protective equipment to treat virus sufferers, seven medical associations want to know how all these millions of masks have only materialised now.

- 'Profiteering' - In a joint statement, the associations stated their belief that the "war" on coronavirus had given the retail sector a chance to indulge in profiteering, given the high demand for masks.

"How will our patients, especially the most fragile ones, understand that what wasn't to be found yesterday -- when we were telling them they could not benefit from adapted protection -- should emerge in great quantity today?" Even a basic mask, such as single use versions now on offer with a ceiling price of less than one euro ($1.

10) would have been welcome as "an essential" protective measure in the early days of the crisis.

Retail chains insist they are not profiteering, their industry federation stating they "are not and never have been in charge of the purchase and supply of masks for caregivers." In a statement, the federation said it was "dishonest" and unfair to try to blame retailers for supply shortages.

It added its members had handed over stocks of higher grade reusable masks to health professionals early on in the crisis and did not have "hidden stocks".

To begin with, French authorities judged wearing a mask to be largely ineffective for the general public and given shortages in supply, the issue was seen as largely moot.

But that has changed in the face of a steadily mounting death toll now heading towards 25,000 and nearly 170,000 cases while the government has battled to secure supplies internationally.

At one point, Paris even accused the United States of swooping to buy a consignment France had ordered from Chinese suppliers -- something Washington denied.

With at least a semblance of normal life set to resume from May 11 there is a clear need for more supplies.

Some local town halls in the Paris region meanwhile said Friday they will deliver reusable masks house to house next week.

France says it has already imported 500 million from China and by mid-May deliveries are set to surpass 150 million a week.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe insisted this week insisted there will be enough to cover people's needs from the May 11 target date.

Related Topics

China Washington France Sale Paris Buy Price United States Euro Turkish Lira May Stocks All From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

6 minutes ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

21 minutes ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

21 minutes ago

Virus deals death blow to Spain's bullfighting sea ..

3 minutes ago

US to Use Air National Guard for Reconnaissance Su ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.