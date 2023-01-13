UrduPoint.com

French Hunter Dodges Jail Over Killing Man Mistaken For Boar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 02:20 AM

French hunter dodges jail over killing man mistaken for boar

Cahors, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A French hunter on Thursday avoided prison over the killing of a Franco-British man he had mistaken for a boar, disappointing relatives and friends who had wanted a stiffer penalty.

Morgan Keane, 25, was shot dead in December 2020 in southwestern France by Julien Feral, 35, while he was chopping wood on his land.

The verdict came days after the French government outlined tighter rules for the sport designed to prevent such accidents, as controversy grows over what for many remains a proud tradition of France's countryside.

Feral was given a two-year suspended jail term and banned from hunting for life following his trial for involuntary homicide in the southwestern French town of Cahors.

The organiser of the hunt received an 18-month suspended sentence and a five-year hunting ban. Prosecutors had called for both men to serve at least some jail time.

"The justice system has done its work" within the limits of existing laws, said Benoit Coussy, lawyer for Keane's brother.

"Now lawmakers have to do their work and create a specific 'hunting offence' that could allow harsher punishments," he added.

"The message has been sent that if you kill someone, there are absolutely no consequences," said Peggy, a friend of Keane's, who did not give her last name.

"I know he isn't necessarily a danger to the public, but for me you have to send a message that killing someone isn't nothing," she added.

- 'Marked for life' - "There isn't a day I don't think about it, it's marked me for life. I'm sorry," Feral told the court at the November opening of the trial, admitting that he had not "identified the target".

The investigation found the hunter did not know the area and had been stationed at a poorly chosen spot without proper safety instructions.

"We're relatively happy with removing the hunting licence for life" from the shooter, said Zoe Monchecourt, who heads an association launched by Keane's friends to push for updated hunting laws.

"On the other hand, we're not at all happy regarding the hunt organiser" and his ban of only five years, she added.

The case revived tensions between anti-hunting activists and defenders of a rural hobby and practice many farmers regard as necessary to keep down deer and boar populations in particular.

During the busy times of the hunting season, large parts of the French countryside reverberate with the sound of gunshots, leading many walkers to avoid forested areas for their own safety.

- No hunt-free Sundays - On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron's government said it would tighten rules against hunting under the influence of drugs or alcohol, strengthen training and safety requirements and set up digital systems to warn other countryside users away from active hunting zones.

Punishments will also be upgraded, including hunters losing their licences if they are involved in a serious accident.

But ministers stopped short of implementing a popular proposal to ban hunting altogether on Sundays, fearing backlash from the influential hunting lobby.

Statistics show hunting accidents have been on the decline in France over the past 20 years.

But cases of injury or even death from stray bullets remain highly emotive and are often widely covered by the media.

The verdict in the Keane case "backs us up in terms of what we're putting in place regarding safety," said Michel Bouscary, president of the hunters' federation in the southwestern Lot department where the killing happened.

Animal rights organisation ASPAS condemned a "very lenient verdict" that was "a scandalous insult" to all the victims of hunting.

There are 1.1 million active hunters in France, according to the national federation, and some five million people possess a hunting licence.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Drugs Jail France Man November December 2020 Media All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

2 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

2 hours ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

2 hours ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

2 hours ago
 Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized ..

Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized to Store Classified Documents ..

3 hours ago
 Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to ..

Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to restore N.Ireland govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.