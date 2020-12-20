UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French 'Ice Man' Sets New World Record In Freezing Glass Cabin

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

French 'Ice man' sets new world record in freezing glass cabin

Wattrelos, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Frenchman Romain Vandendorpe on Saturday set a world record for sitting immersed in ice cubes for the longest time, enduring the extreme challenge to raise money for childhood cancers.

The 34-year-old health worker remained buried up to his neck in ice in a plexiglass cabin for two hours, 35 minutes and 43 seconds, breaking the previous record by 40 minutes in the northern French town of Wattrelos.

He said he trained to "overcome human limits" by neuro-cognitive techniques based on "imagination and concentration" to put himself in "a state of daydreaming." The feat was performed before some 50 people and Vandendorpe's mantra for success was simple.

"If we train, if we give our all, we can advance (and) obtain results that can improve things.

" His training techniques including sitting in an ice-cold jacuzzi, training in a 500-litre freezer and then remaining buried in snow in the French ski resort of Chamonix.

He aims to donate the money raised through his feat to the Wonder Augustine association founded in Wattrelos following the death of a four-year-old girl called Augustine two years ago from brian cancer.

"Everyone can donate one euro for every minute Romain remained immersed in ice," said Steve de Matos, the head of the association.

Vandendorpe had met Augustine a few days before her passing.

His message to children battling cancer was simple: "Always be hopeful."

Related Topics

World Snow Euro Money Cancer All From

Recent Stories

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

5 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

5 minutes ago

Rangers strike late to extend lead to 16 points

13 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 result

13 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga table

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.