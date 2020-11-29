French interior minister condemns 'unacceptable' protest violence against police

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Saturday condemned "unacceptable" violence against police in protests nationwide against a new security bill, saying dozens of members of the security forces had been wounded.

"Thirty-seven police officers and gendarmes were injured during the demonstrations, according to provisional figures. I once again condemn the unacceptable violence against the security forces," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.