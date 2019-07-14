UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Inventor Soars Above Champs-Elysees On Flyboard At Paris Parade: AFP

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:10 PM

French inventor soars above Champs-Elysees on flyboard at Paris parade: AFP

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A French inventor and entrepreneur on Sunday soared above the Champs-Elysees on a turbine engine-powered flyboard in front of President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders.

Former jet-skiing champion Franky Zapata, grasping a rifle in a sign of the possible military uses of his device, took to the air in a futuristic showpiece of the annual Bastille Day parade.

Related Topics

Sunday

Recent Stories

Govt reduces tax deduction on mobile recharge

23 seconds ago

These Pakistani celebs took the Bottle cap challen ..

17 minutes ago

Tabdeeli in Saudi Arabia as women can now travel w ..

31 minutes ago

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab cabinet minis ..

45 minutes ago

Suleman Shehbaz refutes Daily Mail’s report, ter ..

52 minutes ago

Rain at Lord’s to delay World Cup final

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.