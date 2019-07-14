French inventor soars above Champs-Elysees on flyboard at Paris parade: AFP

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A French inventor and entrepreneur on Sunday soared above the Champs-Elysees on a turbine engine-powered flyboard in front of President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders.

Former jet-skiing champion Franky Zapata, grasping a rifle in a sign of the possible military uses of his device, took to the air in a futuristic showpiece of the annual Bastille Day parade.