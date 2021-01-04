UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French-Irish Teen's Death 'misadventure': Malaysian Coroner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

French-Irish teen's death 'misadventure': Malaysian coroner

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by "misadventure" after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family holiday, a coroner ruled Monday.

"After hearing all the relevant evidence, I rule that there was no one involved in the death of Nora Anne (Quoirin)," coroner Maimoonah Aid told a Malaysian court, following an inquest.

"It is more probable than not that she died by misadventure."

Related Topics

Hearing Died Family All Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

9 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

10 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

10 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.