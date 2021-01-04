(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by "misadventure" after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family holiday, a coroner ruled Monday.

"After hearing all the relevant evidence, I rule that there was no one involved in the death of Nora Anne (Quoirin)," coroner Maimoonah Aid told a Malaysian court, following an inquest.

"It is more probable than not that she died by misadventure."