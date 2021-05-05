French journalist says kidnapped by militants in Mali: video

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bamako, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A French journalist, in a video circulating on social media Wednesday, said he had been kidnapped in Mali in early April by a group with links to Al-Qaeda.

The brief video could not be independently verified, although an official at the French foreign ministry confirmed that Olivier Dubois, who worked for several media, including the international tv channel France 24 and Liberation daily, was missing.

In the video, which lasts about 20 seconds, Dubois said he was abducted on April 8 in the central region of Gao by the Group to Support islam and Muslims (GSIM), the biggest militants' alliance in the Sahel.

He is seen seated on the ground, on a green sheet that could be a tent, dressed in a light pink traditional gown, with his beard trimmed.

The foreign ministry official said, "We are in contact with his family and the Malian authorities. We are carrying out the usual technical verifications" of the video.

Liberation, for which Dubois had been writing regularly since April last year, declined to make any immediate comment.