UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Journalist Says Kidnapped By Militants In Mali: Video

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

French journalist says kidnapped by militants in Mali: video

Bamako, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A French journalist, in a video circulating on social media Wednesday, said he had been kidnapped in Mali in early April by a group with links to Al-Qaeda.

The brief video could not be independently verified, although an official at the French foreign ministry confirmed that Olivier Dubois, who worked for several media, including the international tv channel France 24 and Liberation daily, was missing.

In the video, which lasts about 20 seconds, Dubois said he was abducted on April 8 in the central region of Gao by the Group to Support islam and Muslims (GSIM), the biggest militants' alliance in the Sahel.

He is seen seated on the ground, on a green sheet that could be a tent, dressed in a light pink traditional gown, with his beard trimmed.

The foreign ministry official said, "We are in contact with his family and the Malian authorities. We are carrying out the usual technical verifications" of the video.

Liberation, for which Dubois had been writing regularly since April last year, declined to make any immediate comment.

Related Topics

Militants Social Media France Mali Gao Alliance April Muslim Family Media TV

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces established foundations of UAE&#0 ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces protects regional stability, peac ..

39 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.67 a barrel T ..

39 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashk ..

1 hour ago

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

1 hour ago

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.