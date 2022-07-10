French judo giant Riner returns with win in Budapest

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :French judo great Teddy Riner returned after a post Olympic break with victory in the Grand Slam Hungary in Budapest on Sunday.

Riner, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, has his sights set on the 2024 Paris Games, where the 33-year-old dreams of winning one last gold.

The 10-time world champion, who holds the most world titles in the history of the sport, had to settle for bronze in the Tokyo Olympics a year ago but managed to help France to team gold.

Riner came to the Hungarian capital to "measure himself" on the road to the Paris Games, and won without much difficulty his four fights in the over 100 kg category.

In the title fight he dominated Dutchman Jelle Snippe, ten years his junior, and a surprise finalist.

Riner beat his opponent, who moved up from the under 100 kg category a year ago, after a quick fight, won by ippon after just 40 seconds.

His next competition will be the world championships in Uzbekistan from October 6-13, where he bids for an 11th world title.