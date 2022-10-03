UrduPoint.com

French Justice Minister Faces Trial On Conflict Of Interest Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

French justice minister faces trial on conflict of interest charge

Paris, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :France's justice minister has been ordered to stand trial in a conflict of interest case that has embarrassed President Emmanuel Macron's government, his lawyers said on Monday.

His lawyers said they had immediately lodged an appeal to block the move.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, a former star defence lawyer, was last year charged with misusing his position to settle scores with opponents from his legal career, becoming the first sitting French justice minister to be charged in a legal probe.

The accusations relate to administrative inquiries into three judges. The three had ordered police in 2014 to pore through the phone records of dozens of lawyers and magistrates, including Dupond-Moretti, as part of an investigation into former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

The judiciary accused Dupond-Moretti of a witch-hunt.

He denied the allegations, saying he was merely acting on the recommendations of his staff to investigate possible mistakes by the magistrates who oversaw the seizures of the phone records.

The order to stand trial was issued by the investigation commission of the Law Court of the Republic in Paris (CJR), which hears cases of alleged wrongdoing by serving ministers.

But his lawyers, Christophe Ingrain and Remi Lorrain, said they had already appealed against the move.

"The order no longer exists," they told reporters as they exited the CJR building.

Dupond-Moretti was not present.

edy-gd/jh/adp/gil

More Stories From Miscellaneous

