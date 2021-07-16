UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Justice Minister In Court For Alleged Conflict Of Interest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

French justice minister in court for alleged conflict of interest

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :France's controversial justice minister arrived in court Friday for questioning in an unusual case against a serving cabinet member that could lead to charges over alleged conflict of interest.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, a 60-year-old former star lawyer, was recruited by President Emmanuel Macron just a year ago, swapping his life as one of the country's most famous criminal lawyers for a career in politics.

Now he stands accused of taking advantage of his position as minister to settle scores with opponents from his legal career.

"The justice minister is not above the law, but he is not beneath it either," Dupond-Moretti told journalists as he arrived at the Law Court of the Republic in central Paris.

The court, composed of judges, senators and MPs, hears cases of alleged wrongdoing by serving ministers.

Investigators spent 15 hours searching Dupond-Moretti's office at the justice ministry on July 1 for evidence, and he will be questioned Friday by magistrates who will decide whether to press charges.

The minister's aides have described him as "serene and determined to explain himself".

The accusations relate to inquiries into three judges who ordered police in 2014 to pore through the phone records of dozens of lawyers and magistrates, including Dupond-Moretti, as part of an investigation into former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

The judiciary accused Dupond-Moretti of a witch-hunt.

He denied the allegations, saying he was merely acting on the recommendations of his staff to investigate possible failings on the part of the magistrates who oversaw the seizures of the phone records.

If Dupond-Moretti is charged with conflict of interest by a person in a position of public authority, Macron is likely to face calls from the opposition to sack him.

But his supporters say he is the target of a witch hunt by the three judges from the Financial Prosecutor's Office, who were furious over the administrative inquiries carried out on the minister's watch.

Two of the lawmakers who sit on the Law Court, one from Macron's party and the other from the right-wing The Republicans (LR), resigned from the court to protest Dupond-Moretti's questioning.

Related Topics

Protest Police Lawyers Paris Lead July Criminals From Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

‘I love to play cricket,’ says Malala Yousafza ..

29 minutes ago

8th session of UAE-Australia Consular Committee he ..

46 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa

2 hours ago

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

2 hours ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

3 hours ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.