French justice minister in court for alleged conflict of interest

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :France's controversial justice minister arrived in court Friday for questioning in an unusual case against a serving cabinet member that could lead to charges over alleged conflict of interest.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, a 60-year-old former star lawyer, was recruited by President Emmanuel Macron just a year ago, swapping his life as one of the country's most famous criminal lawyers for a career in politics.

Now he stands accused of taking advantage of his position as minister to settle scores with opponents from his legal career.

"The justice minister is not above the law, but he is not beneath it either," Dupond-Moretti told journalists as he arrived at the Law Court of the Republic in central Paris.

The court, composed of judges, senators and MPs, hears cases of alleged wrongdoing by serving ministers.

Investigators spent 15 hours searching Dupond-Moretti's office at the justice ministry on July 1 for evidence, and he will be questioned Friday by magistrates who will decide whether to press charges.

The minister's aides have described him as "serene and determined to explain himself".

The accusations relate to inquiries into three judges who ordered police in 2014 to pore through the phone records of dozens of lawyers and magistrates, including Dupond-Moretti, as part of an investigation into former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

The judiciary accused Dupond-Moretti of a witch-hunt.

He denied the allegations, saying he was merely acting on the recommendations of his staff to investigate possible failings on the part of the magistrates who oversaw the seizures of the phone records.

If Dupond-Moretti is charged with conflict of interest by a person in a position of public authority, Macron is likely to face calls from the opposition to sack him.

But his supporters say he is the target of a witch hunt by the three judges from the Financial Prosecutor's Office, who were furious over the administrative inquiries carried out on the minister's watch.

Two of the lawmakers who sit on the Law Court, one from Macron's party and the other from the right-wing The Republicans (LR), resigned from the court to protest Dupond-Moretti's questioning.