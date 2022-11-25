UrduPoint.com

French-Lebanese Architect Seeks Pro-climate Construction Transformation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 12:00 PM

French-Lebanese architect seeks pro-climate construction transformation

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Lina Ghotmeh has pegged her career on sustainable construction.

The French-Lebanese architect wants to see her industry transformed by drastically reducing the use of concrete -- a major CO2 contributor -- using more local materials and reusing existing buildings and materials.

"We need to change our value system," the 42-year-old told AFP last month.

The aim is to reduce the carbon footprint of the construction industry and create buildings that can better resist the impacts of climate change.

But it's not an easy battle.

The industry accounts for almost 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations.

Ghotmeh, who designed the Estonian National Museum and taught at Yale University, doesn't advocate for fewer buildings -- she knows that's an unrealistic goal in a world with a growing population.

"That would be like saying 'stop eating,'" she said.

- 'Don't demolish' - Instead, we should "keep what already exists, don't demolish," but refurbish and retrofit old buildings in a sustainable way where possible.

Building a new detached house consumes 40 times more resources than renovating an existing property, and for a new apartment complex that rises to 80 times more, according to the French Agency for Ecological Transition (Ademe).

And where new constructions are needed, local materials and design should be used in a way that incorporates natural surroundings and saves energy.

Ghotmeh used more than 500,000 bricks made from local dirt for a new Hermes building in France, expected to open early next year.

The bricks also regulate the building's temperature and reduce energy needs.

The building will produce as much energy as it consumes, by being made energy efficient and using geothermal power.

- 'Circular thinking' - Architects must, early in the project process, "think in a circular way," Ghotmeh said, choosing reusable organic or natural materials like wood, hemp, linen or stone.

This shouldn't stymie the design process either, she insists.

"In Canada, we build wooden towers, in Japan too.

It's a material that is quite capable of being used for tall buildings," added Ghotmeh, who will build a wooden tower in Paris in 2023.

Another key approach is to build lighter, using less material and fewer toxins.

And then there's concrete, the main material in so many modern buildings and perhaps the most challenging to move away from.

"We must drastically reduce the use of concrete", she said, insisting it should only be used for essential purposes, such as foundations and building in earthquake-prone areas.

Some 14 billion cubic metres of concrete are used every year, according to the Global Cement and Concrete Association.

It emits more CO2 than the aviation industry, largely because of the intense heat required to make it.

Alternatives to concrete already exist, such as stone, or making cement -- a component of concrete -- from calcium carbonate. There are also pushes for low-carbon cement made from iron and steel industry waste.

- Beirut inspiration - Building more sustainably often comes with a higher price tag -- it costs more to double or triple glaze windows and properly insulate a house -- but the long-term payoff is lower energy costs.

For Ghotmeh, it's an imperative investment in our future.

It was her birthplace of Beirut that inspired her to become an architect, spurring a desire to rebuild the so-called "collapsed city" ravaged by war.

In 2020, she completed the "Stone Garden" apartment tower in the city, built with concrete covered with a combed coating, a technique often used by local craftsmen. She used concrete in the construction because of earthquake risks.

The building was strong enough to survive the port explosion in 2020 that destroyed a large part of the city.

And the city continues to inspire her today, even when it comes to climate sustainability.

"Since there is practically only an hour of electricity per day, all the buildings have solar panels now. There is a kind of energy independence which is beginning to take place, by force," she said.

"Does it take a catastrophe like the one in Lebanon to make this transition?"

Related Topics

Earthquake World United Nations Electricity Canada France Paris Beirut Independence Price Japan Lebanon Gas 2020 All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

42 minutes ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarte ..

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarter-final

11 hours ago
 Golf: Joburg Open scores

Golf: Joburg Open scores

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.