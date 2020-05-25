UrduPoint.com
French Ligue 2 Promotion Play-off Proposal Rejected

Mon 25th May 2020

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :France's national Olympic committee has rejected pleas from second-tier clubs Ajaccio, Troyes and Clermont to hold promotion/relegation play-offs after the season was called off last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation told the teams to stick to the French league's original decision made on April 30, which declared the season over without the possibility for teams ranked third to fifth in Ligue 2 to contest play-offs.

Toulouse and Amiens, the bottom two in the top-flight were condemned to relegation, with Lorient, as champions, and Lens coming up from Ligue 2.

The usual promotion and relegation play-offs which include the team that finished third-bottom in Ligue 1 were ditched.

Amiens and Toulouse both launched legal action after they were relegated.

