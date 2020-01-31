UrduPoint.com
French Man Killed In Avalanche On Japan Ski Mountain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:20 AM

French man killed in avalanche on Japan ski mountain

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The body of a French man was found Friday after an avalanche struck a northern Japanese mountain where he was backcountry skiing with seven other French citizens, local police said Friday.

The death of Sylvain Lethier, 38, was confirmed after a rescue team found his body off the slopes of the Tomamu ski resort in the northern Hokkaido region, a brief police statement said.

The avalanche happened Thursday afternoon when the group of eight went off the resort's ski courses to venture into the untouched snow on the mountain.

Seven of the group were able to descend on their own by Thursday evening after the avalanche, leaving Lethier, who was "unconscious and in critical condition", according to a local fire official.

Tomamu is home to a sprawling resort belonging to Club Med, the French-headquartered company owned by China's Fosun Group.

The Hokkaido region boasts powdery snow that is popular with skiers.

