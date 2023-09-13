New York, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Miniature lamps encrusted with diamonds and rubies; animals and plants carved out of gold and emerald: reclusive French master jeweler Andre Chervin, who has supplied the world's most elite brands, is finally putting his own art on display in New York.

"This collection represents a lifetime of work," Chervin, 95, said in a statement to the New-York Historical Society.

"I was able to choose myself what to make, and when, and exactly how I wanted them. I was free from the constraints that naturally come when you are manufacturing for a customer's order." Born in Paris in 1927 into Jewish family, he received his training at the prestigious Haute Ecole de Joaillerie in the French capital and emigrated to New York in 1951.

There, together with another aspiring French jeweler, Serge Carponcy, and with $2,000 in hand he founded the atelier Carvin French in the heart of Manhattan, which for decades has supplied jewelry to top Names such as Tiffany and Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier and Bulgari.

Chervin shies away from public attention and does not grant interviews.

"This exhibition was never envisioned by my father. In fact, it was not easy for me to convince him that there even should be an exhibition," his daughter and vice president of the atelier Carole Chervin told AFP.

"He's a very private man, humble, modest. He did all of this work, as I said, as a passion... he wasn't seeking publicity."