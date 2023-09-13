Open Menu

French Master Jeweler's Art On Display In New York

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 09:40 AM

French master jeweler's art on display in New York

New York, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Miniature lamps encrusted with diamonds and rubies; animals and plants carved out of gold and emerald: reclusive French master jeweler Andre Chervin, who has supplied the world's most elite brands, is finally putting his own art on display in New York.

"This collection represents a lifetime of work," Chervin, 95, said in a statement to the New-York Historical Society.

"I was able to choose myself what to make, and when, and exactly how I wanted them. I was free from the constraints that naturally come when you are manufacturing for a customer's order." Born in Paris in 1927 into Jewish family, he received his training at the prestigious Haute Ecole de Joaillerie in the French capital and emigrated to New York in 1951.

There, together with another aspiring French jeweler, Serge Carponcy, and with $2,000 in hand he founded the atelier Carvin French in the heart of Manhattan, which for decades has supplied jewelry to top Names such as Tiffany and Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier and Bulgari.

Chervin shies away from public attention and does not grant interviews.

"This exhibition was never envisioned by my father. In fact, it was not easy for me to convince him that there even should be an exhibition," his daughter and vice president of the atelier Carole Chervin told AFP.

"He's a very private man, humble, modest. He did all of this work, as I said, as a passion... he wasn't seeking publicity."

Related Topics

World Jewelry Emerald Paris Man Van Manhattan New York Gold Jew Family All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

19 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

9 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

10 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

10 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

10 hours ago
Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss ..

Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss lead

10 hours ago
 At least 2,300 dead in Libya floods 'calamity', th ..

At least 2,300 dead in Libya floods 'calamity', thousands missing

10 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

10 hours ago
 Jamaican youth minister meets FM Jilani

Jamaican youth minister meets FM Jilani

10 hours ago
 Stocks struggle ahead of key US inflation data

Stocks struggle ahead of key US inflation data

10 hours ago
 Ex world number one Halep gets four-year doping ba ..

Ex world number one Halep gets four-year doping ban from tennis

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous