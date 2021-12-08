UrduPoint.com

French Minister Resigns After Conviction Over Assets Declaration

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:20 PM

French minister resigns after conviction over assets declaration

Paris, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The French minister in charge of small and medium-sized companies resigned on Wednesday after being convicted for failing to declare all of his assets.

Alain Griset was handed a six-month suspended prison term and a suspended ban on holding public office for three years by a court in Paris on Wednesday, which found he had deliberately hidden his financial holdings when entering the government in July 2020.

All ministers are required to declare their wealth to a regulator in charge of public transparency, but the court found Griset had concealed an account holding 171,000 Euros ($193,000) worth of shares, as well as direct shareholdings in other companies.

The 68-year-old former taxi driver was also found to be actively managing 130,000 euros worth of assets for the Cnams business association from northern France which had deposited the money in his account.

A statement from Prime Minister Jean Castex noted that Griset's resignation had been accepted while hailing the "spirit of responsibility which was behind this decision."Although Griset was barely known to the public, the resignation was widely covered in the French media and it represents an unwelcome embarrassment for President Emmanuel Macron who is expected to seek a second term in elections next April.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business France Driver Paris Money April July 2020 Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

21 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

36 minutes ago
 Easy communication key to economic growth: Habib u ..

Easy communication key to economic growth: Habib ur Rehman

4 minutes ago
 Police held fraudster impersonating to be personne ..

Police held fraudster impersonating to be personnel of security department

4 minutes ago
 Cuba okays local jab for toddlers after Covid-19 i ..

Cuba okays local jab for toddlers after Covid-19 infection

4 minutes ago
 Seven UN peacekeepers killed in central Mali blast ..

Seven UN peacekeepers killed in central Mali blast

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.